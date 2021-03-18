Chris Tomlin to Perform at Toyota Field on May 7th

March 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Northeast Alabama FCA's "Message from the Mound" night returns to Toyota Field this spring, highlighted by Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist, Chris Tomlin.

This evening of worship on Friday, May 7th will also feature music from Christian hip-hop artist "KB" and words from acclaimed leadership speaker, Dr. Jay Strack.

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes parking and a $5 loaded value voucher to be used towards concessions or Trash Pandas merchandise in The Junkyard Team Store. Pepsi Gates will open at 4:30 PM and opening remarks take place at 6, followed by a performance from KB. Dr. Jay Strack will speak at 6:50 PM, and then Chris Tomlin will take the stage after a short intermission.

A native of Texas, Tomlin has sold over 8 million records to go along with two certified platinum albums and 16 number one singles. He is one of only four artists ever (Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, Garth Brooks) to amass over 1 billion digital radio streams.

For more than 40 years, Dr. Jay Strack has shared his personal story of overcoming poverty, abuse, broken homes, and drug addiction. He is the President and founder of Student Leadership University, the premier leadership training for over 200,000 students, educators, and youth pastors globally.

The first "Message from the Mound" concert safely took place at Toyota Field in 2020 and featured music from newly minted Grammy winner, Zach Williams.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.