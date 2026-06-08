Chris Redman on United Bowl Preparation
Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
Coach Redman knows the celebration is short-lived. The job isn't finished when a championship is still on the line.
#ufl #football
Check out the Louisville Kings Statistics
United Football League Stories from June 8, 2026
- United Football League Announces Credit One Bank as Presenting Partner of the 2026 United Bowl - UFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Kings Stories
- From 0-3 to the United Bowl; Louisville's Dream Season Lives On, Knocks off Battlehawks on the Road
- Reed, Harris and Butler Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Kings Run Wild Again, March into Postseason with Fourth Straight Win
- Kings Rule Behind Offensive Explosion, Move into Playoff Position
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week