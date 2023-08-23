Chris Lynch Thanks the Hat Tricks' Fans

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are announcing that Play-By-Play Broadcaster Chris Lynch is departing from the organization to pursue new broadcasting opportunities.

The West Hartford, CT, native served as the voice of the Hat Tricks and Jr. Hat Tricks in the 2022-23 season, including all ten Hat Tricks' Playoff Games, culminating in the first Hat Tricks' Commissioner's Cup Championship.

"I cannot thank the wonderful people of Danbury enough for the amazing opportunity I had last season to serve as the voice of the Hat Tricks. Danbury boasts a marvelous hockey tradition and I'm so fortunate to have called the Danbury Ice Arena my home last season."

"Thank you to Herm Sorcher and everyone in the organization for giving me the chance to make memories last season that I'll hold dearly for the rest of my life. The postseason run the Hat Tricks went on this past spring was special, culminating in a game that all who were a part of it will never forget."

"Thanks to all the people I worked with on game days at the Danbury Ice Arena for making this the best home ice advantage. Thank you to all the fans who accepted me into the Danbury family. And most of all, thank you to the amazing players and coaches who put a remarkable hockey product on the ice. Danbury will hold a special place in my heart forever."

Chris will be announcing his next broadcasting adventure soon.

"We want to thank Chris for all of his energy and efforts for the organization. There have been numerous fantastic voices behind the microphone here in Danbury, but Chris' call on Mike Marchesan's game 5 overtime Cup winner might have been the single most memorable in the history of hockey in this city. His emotion spoke to that moment and mirrored the fans." - Herm Sorcher, President/Partner Danbury Hat Tricks.

