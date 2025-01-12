Chris Livingston ERUPTS for Career-High 35 PTS on 71% FG vs. Magic
January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Afternoon Contest to Motor City, 105-98 - College Park Skyhawks
- Jordan Hall Nears Triple-Double, Windy City Downs Greensboro - Windy City Bulls
- Herd Triumph over Magic - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Reacquires Alondes Williams - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Triumph over Magic
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Quinn Slazinski
- Herd Falls to Skyhawks
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics
- Herd Wins Overtime Thriller