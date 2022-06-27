Chris Leveille Looks to Teach the Younger Generation of Sea Wolves

BILOXI, MS - Earlier this month Sea Wolves General Manager and Head Coach Phil Esposito signed Chris Leveille for the 2022-23 season.

Coach Esposito said he was bringing Leveille in for strong veteran leadership on what will be a young expansion team.

"I have never had the chance to coach him, but I have coached against him for a few years and witnessed the impact he can have on a game firsthand! He has succeeded and played at higher levels and will bring his professional experiences with him to guide our young team", Esposito stated.

Leveille comes to the Sea Wolves as one of the Sea Wolves player/assistants and he is looking to be one who can teach the young guys.

"I've always considered myself a good teacher. Especially as I got older trying to help the younger men develop, learn the game, think the game at a higher level, and hopefully move up to the next league", Leveille said.

Many Surge fans may remember Leveille from his time with the Fayetteville Fireantz of the SPHL.

"The rink being across the street from the beach is amazing. Great arena and it was always a tough place to go on the road and try to steal a game. Always had a rocking crowd. I'm excited for that again", Leveille added.

Those who have followed Leveille's career, know he's played at every level in the North American minor league system.

"At this point in my career, I've reached the highest point I will. Being 35 this year, playing in the AHL again is out of the question, I'm sure I could latch on in the ECHL somewhere, for sure the SP, but this is more about being a player/coach, moving to the nice weather and enjoying my life. This could open doors to being a head coach in the SP or FPHL", Leveille explained.

