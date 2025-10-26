Chris-Ike Turns on the Jets!: CFL
Published on October 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Winnipeg running back Michael Chris-Ike breaks the longest run of his CFL career!
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
