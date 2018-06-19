Chris Carpenter Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polo Shirts, Margaritaville Fireworks and More this Week

Homestand at a glance...

Thursday, June 21, 7:10pm - St. Louis Cardinals Chris Carpenter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 fans) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night

Friday, June 22, 7:10pm - Fans-on-Field Fireworks & Margaritaville Night at the Park / Margaritaville Themed Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, June 23, 6:10pm - Mercy Red Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans)

Sunday, June 24, 6:10pm - Mother/Son Day / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday & Kids Run the Bases

Chris Carpenter Bobbleheads kick off the homestand on Thursday, June 21

The Cardinals start the first homestand of the Second Half with the St. Louis Cardinals Chris Carpenter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) this Thursday, June 21.

Fans can guarantee one of these must-have Busch Stadium Exclusive Bobbleheads today and reserve a Diamond Box Seat for Thursday's game with a Promo Seat. Promo Seats are just $28 and are available to order online at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Thursday is also a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night with delicious Klement's bratwursts for just a buck throughout the game. First Pitch vs. the Arkansas Travelers is 7:10pm, gates open at 6:10pm.

Fans-On-Field Fireworks, Margaritaville Night and Specialty Jerseys on Friday, June 22

The series against the Travs continues on Friday, June 22 for the first-ever Margaritaville Night at the ballpark with the next Fans-On-Field Fireworks Show after the game, when fans can enjoy the fireworks from the award-winning outfield at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals will also wear Margaritaville Themed Specialty Jerseys on Friday, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

First Pitch on Friday is 7:10pm, with gates opening at 6:10pm.

Red Dry Fit Polo Shirts highlight the fun on Saturday, June 23

Perfect for the office or the links, don't miss the Mercy Red Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) on Saturday, June 23!

Fans can guarantee a Red Dry Fit Polo Shirt today and receive a Diamond Box Seat for Saturday's game with a Promo Seat. Promo Seats are available to order online at SpringfieldCardinals.com and are just $28.

First Pitch on Saturday is 6:10pm, gates open at 5:10pm.

Mother / Son Day, Free Ice Cream for Kids and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday, June 24

The series wraps up on Sunday, June 24 with Mother / Son Day at the ballpark, when all moms can take photos with their sons on the field from 5:10 - 5:40pm.

Sunday is also the next Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, featuring free ice cream for kids before the game. All kids can then run the bases just like the Cardinals after the game. First Pitch is 6:10pm, gates open at 5:10pm.

What's On Deck...

Wednesday, July 4, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration / The Dirty Saints Postgame Concert

Thursday, July 5, 7:10pm - Great Southern Bank Replica Red Batting Practice Jersey Giveaway (2,000) / Freedom Week Fireworks with Pure American Country Songs / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Pregame On-Field Happy Hour

Friday, July 6, 7:10pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with American Love Songs

Saturday, July 7, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Mike & Tate Matheny STL/MSU Dual Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo

Sunday, July 8, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Kids Run the Bases

Monday, July 9, 6:30pm - Monday Night Baseball vs. Midland RockHounds

