Chris Carlisle Signs with Swamp Rabbits

September 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed defenseman Chris Carlisle to a Standard Player Contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Carlisle, 25, has extensive experience playing in four different professional leagues, including the ECHL, the AHL, and top leagues in Austria and Slovakia.

Most recently, the puck-moving defenseman played for MAC Ujbuda in the Slovakian league, and posted 21 assists in 55 games. In 299 games as a pro, Carlisle has scored 14 goals and 76 assists.

"I know Phillip Barski from my time playing in Italy, and I enjoyed playing for him, so he reached out and I talked with the whole coaching staff and everything is going in the right direction," Carlisle said. "The city of Greenville is incredible and it looks like a great place to live. I'm excited to get things going there."

Carlisle has significant experience at the AHL level. He signed a two-way contract with the Binghamton Senators, and spent two seasons with the organization overall. It was Carlisle's move to HC Bolzano in Italy where he won a league championship with Barski.

"Chris is a great addition to our defense. He is a good skating, solid all-around defenseman who can play in all situations. Carlisle has great experience and is only still 25, having played heavily in the AHL along with some time spent in both Europe and the ECHL," said head coach Andrew Lord. "He is a winner, having won the Memorial Cup in major junior, and the league title in Austria. Phillip Barski and Chris have worked together in the past and that is a big reason why Chris has come on board. Phillip and others have nothing but great things to say about Chris and we are happy to have him here."

Carlisle was a top-flight defenseman with the Oshawa Generals across four seasons. His final season in the OHL was his magnum opus, as he played a critical role in the Generals' run to an OHL championship, and a Memorial Cup championship. In fact, it was Anthony Cirelli's overtime goal, assisted by Carlisle, that won them the Memorial Cup.

His 44 regular season points were seventh-most on the team overall, and second-most among defensemen that season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.