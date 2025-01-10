Chris Boushy Hero HL

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Chris Boushy put up 3 goals & 3 assists for @TorontoRockLax but the Rock remain searching for their 1st win of the season after falling to Buffalo 15-13.

