Chris Boushy Continues to Impress with Hat Trick

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Chris Boushy was on a heater for Toronto Rock with 3 goals and 4 assists in a 2-goal loss to Vancouver.

