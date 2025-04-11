Chris Boushy Continues to Impress with Hat Trick
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Chris Boushy was on a heater for Toronto Rock with 3 goals and 4 assists in a 2-goal loss to Vancouver.
