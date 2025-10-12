Choquette BREAKS LOOSE for 44-Yard TD Run!: CFL
Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Ludovick Choquette breaks through the Hamilton defence for a 44-yard touchdown run. Vernon Adams Jr. then connects on the 2-point conversion with Quincy Vaughn to give Calgary some momentum heading into halftime.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.