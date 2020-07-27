Choplick Named Pitcher of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Chicago Dogs relief pitcher Adam Choplick has been selected as the American Association's Pitcher of the Week for July 21-26.

During the course of the week, Choplick racked up three saves against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The lefty closer pitched three innings, allowed no runs, hits or walks, while striking out seven batters. Choplick also struck out the side to close out his save of a 5-4 Chicago win on Saturday.

Choplick and the Dogs won five of six games this week against the Milkmen, capping it off with a three-game sweep at Impact Field. Since July 18, Chicago has amassed a 6-2 record.

On the season, Choplick has maintained a 2.07 ERA while posting a 16-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Texan signed with the Dogs prior to Opening Night after pitching for the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2019.

In Southern Maryland, Choplick posted a 2.15 ERA and at one point went 20 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

He then spent the winter in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, logging 21 appearances for los Sultanes de Monterrey and los Ãguilas de Mexicali.

Originally, Choplick was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round of the 2015 MLB Draft after a college career at the University of Oklahoma. He was named a Rising Star at the 2017 Arizona Fall League and elevated to the Double-A, with the Frisco RoughRiders, in 2018 before moving on from the Rangers.

At 6-foot-9, Choplick stands as the tallest player in the American Association.

Choplick's Pitcher of the Week award marks the second weekly honor for a Dogs player this season. Infielder Edwin Arroyo was the league's Player of the Week for the first ten days of the season.

The Dogs resume play on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. to open a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Impact Field.

