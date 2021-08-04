Chinooks No-Hit in Loss to Mallards

Madison, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks (10-17) were on the wrong side of history Wednesday night, falling victim to the first ever no-hitter in Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards(15-11).

The Mallards used three arms in their combined no-hitter, allowing just six Chinook batters to reach base on five walks and an error. The three pitchers combined for thirteen strikeouts in their dominant performance.

Redshirt sophomore Eliot Turnquist led the charge on the mound for the Mallards. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee product pitched for hitless innings, but struggled with his command, walking four Chinook hitters.

After retiring the first six batters he faced, Turnquist found himself in a jam in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back walks put runners at the corners for Lakeshore, though they were unable to find any further success.

With two outs in the top of the fourth frame, Turnquist pitched himself into a jam, walking three consecutive Chinook hitters. Riley Swenson stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and after fighting to stay alive in a 2-2 count, the Lakeshore catcher grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

In four of the next five innings, the Chinooks hitters went down in order, the only exception being a leadoff walk from Dylan Purdoe in the top of the eighth inning.

Though the Lakeshore bats struggled, the team's pitching kept them in the ball game.

Ryan Jungbauer started on the mound for the Chinooks, pitching four shutout innings and punching out four Mallard hitters in his eighth outing of the season.

Reliable bullpen arm Tyler Schweitzer lifted Jungbauer in the fifth inning, continuing the shutout game. Schweitzer needed just 12 pitches in his single inning to work through the fifth frame, handing the ball over to Luis Canez.

Making his Lakeshore debut, Canez struggled, ultimately earning the loss after falling apart in the bottom of the seventh inning. Canez allowed four earned runs on five hits before being lifted by Mitch Mueller, who finally stopped the bleeding.

Entering the eighth inning, Field manager Travis Akre called on Jim Jerecki to pitch. The 6'8" right hander from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater quickly retired the first two hitters he faced, but allowed a base hit and a double to right field, adding on to the 4-0 lead.

Leading 5-0, the Chinooks backs were up against the wall, but failed to make a comeback in the top of the ninth inning, falling to the Mallards.

Lakeshore returns to Kapco Park Thursday night, hoping to make amends for their offensive struggles as of late. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

