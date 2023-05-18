Chinooks Announce Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This year's class will include Owen Miller (Infielder, 2016-2017) and Brian Anderson (2012). Both Chinooks alum currently play for the Milwaukee Brewers, The Class of 2023 will be inducted into the Chinooks Hall of Fame prior to the game on Wednesday, June 21st.

Owen Miller played college baseball at Illinois State University. He spent two summers with Lakeshore in 2016 and 2017. The Fredonia native hit .264 in his first year with the club ending with 67 hits, 2 HRs, and 27 RBIs. He also received the annual Robin Yount award that season. 2017 brought a shorter stint for Miller with Lakeshore but it was one of the most memorable stretches in team history. In 13 games, Owen would hit .365 collecting 19 Hits, 13 Runs, 2 HRs, and 10 RBIs. On July 3rd and 5th, Miller would make history hitting for the cycle twice in three days. He became only the 10th player in Northwoods League history to hit for the cycle and the only player to do it more than once. Next year in 2018, Owen was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the third round, eighty-fourth overall. He would later be traded to the Cleveland Indians organization. In the spring of 2021, Owen would make his pro debut with the Indians. He would spend two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Brewers this past off-season. So far this season with Milwaukee, Miller has appeared in 28 games while batting .350.

Brian Anderson played his collegiate ball at Arkansas before spending the summer of 2012 with the Chinooks. He was part of Lakeshore's inaugural roster. Anderson appeared in 25 games for the Chinooks finishing his season with a batting average of .290. In his 100 at bats, he collected 29 hits, 16 runs, 5 HRs, and 18 RBIs. His season at Lakeshore was cut short due to injury. Two years later, he was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 3rd round. In the summer of 2017, he was called up by the Marlins becoming the 4th alumni to make it to the MLB. Brian would spend six seasons with Miami before signing with the Brewers this past winter. Currently with the Brew Crew, Anderson has played in 41 games, batting .241 with 6 HR's and 22 RBI's.

For their time with the Lakeshore Chinooks, their impressive career in the minor leagues, and all that they have accomplished at the MLB level so far, the organization is proud and excited to include Owen Miller and Brian Anderson as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

