Chinooks Announce 2023 Weekly Concessions Promotions

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2023 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season 11. The 2023 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). Baseball is back starting Friday, June 2nd. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:

Mondays - Broken Bat Brewing Co. Special

presented by Broken Bat Brewing Co.

$5 Broken Bat Brewing Co. Beers (16oz)

Tuesdays - Modelo Special

presented by Modelo

$4 Modelo (16oz)

Wednesdays - Legendary Wednesdays

presented by Legend Larry's

$2 Off Wings (10 Piece)

Thursdays - Happy Hour

presented by Beer Capitol

$4 Domestics (Miller Lite/Miller High Life/Coors Light/Modelo) - 5:35pm to 6:35pm

Fridays - Friday Fish Fry

presented by Leinenkugels

$12 Fish Fry (Fried Cod Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw, Rye Bread)

Add A Leinenkugels Summer Shandy for $4

Saturdays - Brat Fry

presented by Gordon Food Service

$7 Brat & Fries Combo

Sundays - Cedar Creek Winery Special

presented by Cedar Creek Winery

$2 Off Wine & $3 Off Wine Cocktails

Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets for all 36 home games are currently now available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule on our website.

