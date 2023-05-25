Chinooks Announce 2023 Weekly Concessions Promotions
May 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2023 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season 11. The 2023 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). Baseball is back starting Friday, June 2nd. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:
Mondays - Broken Bat Brewing Co. Special
presented by Broken Bat Brewing Co.
$5 Broken Bat Brewing Co. Beers (16oz)
Tuesdays - Modelo Special
presented by Modelo
$4 Modelo (16oz)
Wednesdays - Legendary Wednesdays
presented by Legend Larry's
$2 Off Wings (10 Piece)
Thursdays - Happy Hour
presented by Beer Capitol
$4 Domestics (Miller Lite/Miller High Life/Coors Light/Modelo) - 5:35pm to 6:35pm
Fridays - Friday Fish Fry
presented by Leinenkugels
$12 Fish Fry (Fried Cod Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw, Rye Bread)
Add A Leinenkugels Summer Shandy for $4
Saturdays - Brat Fry
presented by Gordon Food Service
$7 Brat & Fries Combo
Sundays - Cedar Creek Winery Special
presented by Cedar Creek Winery
$2 Off Wine & $3 Off Wine Cocktails
Season tickets, mini game packages, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets for all 36 home games are currently now available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule on our website.
