Chinea Drives in 4, Cardinals Sweep Hooks with 8-6 Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (29-40) swept the Corpus Christi Hooks (32-36) on Sunday at Hammons Field, winning 8-6 to finish the homestand with a 5-1 mark.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Austin Warner (4-5)

L: RHP Enoli Paredes (0-1)

S: RHP Kodi Whitley (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- A two-run single by Cardinals DH Chris Chinea capped a four-run fourth inning for Springfield that turned a 2-2 tie into a 6-2 lead.

- After Corpus Christi put up one run in both the first and second inning, Springfield tied the game in the bottom of the second off an RBI double by SS Rayder Ascanio followed by an RBI single from 3B Alberto Triunfel.

- The Hooks put together a three-run rally in the top of the eighth, pulling within 6-5. In the bottom half, a two-run home run by Chinea (9) ended up providing the winning runs after the Hooks pushed a single run across in the ninth to cement the 8-6 final.

NOTABLES:

- Warner allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings, striking out six on 103 pitches.

- Chinea (3-for-5) put up his first three-hit game of the season and finished with a game-high four RBIs--the most RBIs he's had in a game since driving in seven for High-A Palm Beach on July 29, 2017.

- The Cardinals 7-9 hitters combined for a 6-for-10 day against Hooks pitching, with Ascanio at 2-for-4 and Triunfel and 2B Jose Martinez both finishing 2-for-3.

- Springfield has won six of its last seven games and finished the homestand with a 5-1 mark. The Cardinals are now 12-9 vs. Texas League South opponents.

