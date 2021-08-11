Chihuahuas Unveil Promotions for Remainder of 2021 Season

August 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas are closing out the 2021 season with a bang, unveiling the promotions for the remainder of 2021!

The Chihuahuas kickoff the final two months of the season beginning on Thursday, August 12 when they take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). The Chihuahuas final homestand will be September 23-27 versus the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros).

For the first time in Chihuahuas history, two jerseys will be given away - a Chihuahuas jersey presented by Southwest University and a Diablos jersey presented by Chick-fil-A - on August 13 & September 7, respectively. Also headlining the Chihuahuas giveaway schedule is a Howling Dog Bucket Hat, presented by Oscar Arrieta Allstate Agency, September 17.

The remainder of the season features three weekday day games on Tuesday, August 17 and August 31, both 11:05 a.m. first pitches, and the final home game of the season on Monday, September 27 at 12:05 p.m. The day game on August 31 is also Baseball In Education presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers and Texas Gas Services.

Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular has been added to the promotions schedule along with all Saturday games. Saturday home games feature themed Fireworks Spectaculars choreographed to music that include One Hit Wonders, 90s Alternative Grunge, and Reggaeton to name a few.

Fan favorite promotion GECU Bark at the Park will be Sunday, August 15 and Friday, September 24 and include giveaways for the first 300 pups in attendance. Current proof of vaccines is required for dog entry. For a complete list of rules, CLICK HERE.

Ticket and drink specials are also on the docket for the remainder of the season. Mondays are value days at the ballpark with three ticket specials - the Pepsi Family Pack, the Patrick Kivlehan Olympic special (excludes September 6 & 27), and 25% savings via GovX.com for all active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

Mondays include Military Mondays presented by Prudential where all military, past and present, receive a Pretzel and beer combo with ID and Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center. Active-duty military and veterans also receive 10% off merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop (restrictions may apply).

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment and Taco Tues & Brews on Tuesdays presented by Isabella Foods continue to offer $2 food and drink specials.

A complete list of Chihuahuas promotions follows. Promotions are subject to change without notice. For more information visit epchihuahuas.com.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early for a savings over day-of-game pricing. Tickets can be purchased online at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.

FETCH THE FUN!

2021 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER PROMOTIONS

CHIHUAHUAS VS. RENO ACES (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Whataburger Food Drive

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Chihuahuas Jersey Giveaway presented by Southwest University

Wine Specials

Whataburger Food Drive

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Fireworks Spectacular Saturday

Tribute to the 2000s

Whataburger Food Drive

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.

GECU Bark at the Park

Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

33% Off Softee Bats in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

Whataburger Food Drive

MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings

Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Military Monday presented by Prudential

10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop

Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 | 11:05 A.M.

Day Baseball & Brunch Specials

Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods

Diablos Days

10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

GovX.com Ticket Savings

CHIHUAHUAS VS. SUGAR LAND SKEETERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential

GovX.com Ticket Savings

El Paso Margaritas Copa Night presented by Pepsi

10% Off Margaritas Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Fetch the Fun Friday

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

90s Alternative Grunge Fireworks Spectacular

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings

Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Military Monday presented by Prudential

10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop

Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021 | 11:05 A.M.

Baseball In Education presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers and Texas Gas Services

Day Baseball

Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods

Diablos Days

10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

GovX.com Ticket Savings

CHIHUAHUAS VS. ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (TEXAS RANGERS)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Nurses Night presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential

GovX.com Ticket Savings

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Teacher Appreciation Night

Fetch the Fun Friday

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Reggaeton Fireworks Spectacular

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.

Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular

Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Military Monday presented by Prudential

10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop

Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Diablos Jersey Giveaway presented by Chick-fil-A

Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods

Diablos Days

10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

GovX.com Ticket Savings

CHIHUAHUAS VS. TACOMA RAINIERS (SEATTLE MARINERS)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential

GovX.com Ticket Savings

El Paso Margaritas Copa Night presented by Abasolo

10% Off Margaritas Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Howling Dog Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Oscar Arrieta Allstate Agency

Fetch the Fun Friday

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

TBD Fireworks Spectacular

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.

Chico Kids Pillow Giveaway

Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings

Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Military Appreciation presented by GECU

Military Monday presented by Prudential

10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop

Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods

Youth Baseball Night

Diablos Days

10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop

GovX.com Ticket Savings

CHIHUAHUAS VS. SUGAR LAND SKEETERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Youth Softball Night

Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential

GovX.com Ticket Savings

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

GECU Bark at the Park

Fetch the Fun Friday

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

One Hit Wonders Fireworks Spectacular

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.

Fan Appreciation Day

Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 | 12:05 P.M.

Day Baseball

Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings

GovX.com Ticket Savings

Military Monday presented by Prudential

10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop

Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center

