Chihuahuas Unveil Promotions for Remainder of 2021 Season
August 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas are closing out the 2021 season with a bang, unveiling the promotions for the remainder of 2021!
The Chihuahuas kickoff the final two months of the season beginning on Thursday, August 12 when they take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). The Chihuahuas final homestand will be September 23-27 versus the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros).
For the first time in Chihuahuas history, two jerseys will be given away - a Chihuahuas jersey presented by Southwest University and a Diablos jersey presented by Chick-fil-A - on August 13 & September 7, respectively. Also headlining the Chihuahuas giveaway schedule is a Howling Dog Bucket Hat, presented by Oscar Arrieta Allstate Agency, September 17.
The remainder of the season features three weekday day games on Tuesday, August 17 and August 31, both 11:05 a.m. first pitches, and the final home game of the season on Monday, September 27 at 12:05 p.m. The day game on August 31 is also Baseball In Education presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers and Texas Gas Services.
Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular has been added to the promotions schedule along with all Saturday games. Saturday home games feature themed Fireworks Spectaculars choreographed to music that include One Hit Wonders, 90s Alternative Grunge, and Reggaeton to name a few.
Fan favorite promotion GECU Bark at the Park will be Sunday, August 15 and Friday, September 24 and include giveaways for the first 300 pups in attendance. Current proof of vaccines is required for dog entry. For a complete list of rules, CLICK HERE.
Ticket and drink specials are also on the docket for the remainder of the season. Mondays are value days at the ballpark with three ticket specials - the Pepsi Family Pack, the Patrick Kivlehan Olympic special (excludes September 6 & 27), and 25% savings via GovX.com for all active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.
Mondays include Military Mondays presented by Prudential where all military, past and present, receive a Pretzel and beer combo with ID and Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center. Active-duty military and veterans also receive 10% off merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop (restrictions may apply).
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment and Taco Tues & Brews on Tuesdays presented by Isabella Foods continue to offer $2 food and drink specials.
A complete list of Chihuahuas promotions follows. Promotions are subject to change without notice. For more information visit epchihuahuas.com.
Fans are encouraged to purchase early for a savings over day-of-game pricing. Tickets can be purchased online at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.
FETCH THE FUN!
2021 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER PROMOTIONS
CHIHUAHUAS VS. RENO ACES (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Whataburger Food Drive
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Chihuahuas Jersey Giveaway presented by Southwest University
Wine Specials
Whataburger Food Drive
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Fireworks Spectacular Saturday
Tribute to the 2000s
Whataburger Food Drive
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.
GECU Bark at the Park
Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence
33% Off Softee Bats in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
Whataburger Food Drive
MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings
Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Military Monday presented by Prudential
10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop
Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center
TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 | 11:05 A.M.
Day Baseball & Brunch Specials
Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods
Diablos Days
10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
GovX.com Ticket Savings
CHIHUAHUAS VS. SUGAR LAND SKEETERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential
GovX.com Ticket Savings
El Paso Margaritas Copa Night presented by Pepsi
10% Off Margaritas Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Fetch the Fun Friday
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
90s Alternative Grunge Fireworks Spectacular
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence
MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings
Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Military Monday presented by Prudential
10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop
Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021 | 11:05 A.M.
Baseball In Education presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers and Texas Gas Services
Day Baseball
Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods
Diablos Days
10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
GovX.com Ticket Savings
CHIHUAHUAS VS. ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (TEXAS RANGERS)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Nurses Night presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential
GovX.com Ticket Savings
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Teacher Appreciation Night
Fetch the Fun Friday
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Reggaeton Fireworks Spectacular
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.
Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular
Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Military Monday presented by Prudential
10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop
Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Diablos Jersey Giveaway presented by Chick-fil-A
Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods
Diablos Days
10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
GovX.com Ticket Savings
CHIHUAHUAS VS. TACOMA RAINIERS (SEATTLE MARINERS)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential
GovX.com Ticket Savings
El Paso Margaritas Copa Night presented by Abasolo
10% Off Margaritas Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Howling Dog Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Oscar Arrieta Allstate Agency
Fetch the Fun Friday
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
TBD Fireworks Spectacular
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.
Chico Kids Pillow Giveaway
Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings
Patrick Kivlehan Ticket Savings
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Military Appreciation presented by GECU
Military Monday presented by Prudential
10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop
Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.
Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods
Youth Baseball Night
Diablos Days
10% Off Diablos Merchandise in the Chihuahuas Team Shop
GovX.com Ticket Savings
CHIHUAHUAS VS. SUGAR LAND SKEETERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Youth Softball Night
Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential
GovX.com Ticket Savings
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
GECU Bark at the Park
Fetch the Fun Friday
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.
One Hit Wonders Fireworks Spectacular
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.
Fan Appreciation Day
Kids Day Sunday presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 | 12:05 P.M.
Day Baseball
Pepsi Family Four Pack Ticket Savings
GovX.com Ticket Savings
Military Monday presented by Prudential
10% Off Military Purchase in Chihuahuas Team Shop
Seniors Eat Free presented by Conviva Care Center
