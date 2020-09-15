Chihuahuas to Host First Virtual 9-1-5K Presented by Texas Gas Service

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today their first virtual race, the 9-1-5K presented by Texas Gas Service. Named after El Paso's area code "915", registration for the virtual 5K run/walk will begin today (9/15) and conclude on September 30 and will benefit the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts.

Registration is $30 per person with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. Included in the fee is a participation tee shirt and one $9 voucher for a future Monday-Wednesday 2021 Chihuahuas game. For each entry sold, one voucher will be also donated to a frontline worker who has been helping those affected by COVID-19.

Participants will have one week to complete the 5K starting on Thursday, October 1 and ending on Thursday, October 8. Each participant may choose to walk, jog, and/or run and the 5K may take place outdoors, indoors, on a treadmill, etc. Each participant's distance must be logged using any step app on any device (not included in the entry fee and is at participant's own cost) and a photo of the distance must be submitted to [email protected] with the headline "9-1-5K Completed."

Participants are also encouraged to take photos and tag @epchihuahuas on social media with the hashtag "#EP915K" for a chance to be featured on the respective Chihuahuas accounts.

Availability is limited and the event is expected to sell out. Additional online fees may apply. Tee shirts will be mailed and/or available for pick up on a future date.

The El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation was established in 2014 to create a positive financial and cultural impact on families and children in the community through creative programs and events.

For more information, visit epchihuahuas.com, text (915) 533-BASE or email [email protected]

