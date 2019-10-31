Chihuahuas to Host Brown Bag Sales Event Saturday

October 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas Team Shop is cleaning out the warehouse to make room for new merchandise! The first ever Brown Bag Sale will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza gate entrance of Southwest University Park.

Shoppers may purchase one grocery-sized brown bag for $10. Customers will be able to fill the purchased bag with as many items that can fit inside the bag. Selections include but are not limited to polos, t-shirts, caps, sweatshirts and name brands such as Nike, Under Armor, 57 Brand and more! Colors, sizes, and styles are limited and all items are on a first come first served basis.

There is a one bag limit per customer per visit however, buyers may repeat the process and wait their respective turn if they would like to purchase another bag. Other restrictions apply. No refunds or exchanges will be allowed. Only cash, credit and debit will be accepted. For more information, contact the Chihuahuas Team Shop at (915) 533-BASE or via email at retail@epchihuahuas.com.

WHO: The El Paso Chihuahuas Team Shop

WHAT: Brown Bag Sale

WHEN: November 2, 2019 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Fe Plaza Gate at Southwest University Park; Durango entrance will be closed!

HOW: $10 Brown Bag All-You-Can-Fill; Limit one (1) per person per visit; Reentry will be accepted but patrons must repeat the process; Restrictions Apply

