Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Saturday
July 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Albuquerque 10 El Paso 6 - Saturday - Game 1
WP: Clarkin (3-5)
LP: Thompson (3-3)
S: Cozart (4)
Time: 2:31
Albuquerque's Taylor Motter hit three home runs in the Isotopes' 10-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.
San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Strahm made his first MLB injury rehab assignment appearance in the seventh inning. Strahm allowed two unearned runs on two hits. He struck out three batters and 16 of his 18 pitches were strikes.
Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/24/21 (milb.com)
El Paso 3 Albuquerque 2 - Saturday - Game 2
WP: Guerrero (2-0)
LP: Scioneaux (0-2)
S: None
Time: 2:09
Attn: 8,673
The Chihuahuas hit three home runs and beat the Isotopes 3-2 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Luis Campusano hit a solo home run in the second inning, his eighth home run of the season. Nick Tanielu hit the game-tying homer in the bottom of the fourth and the go-ahead homer in the bottom of the sixth. Tanielu now has eight home runs this season as well. He was the second El Paso player this season to hit multiple home runs in a game. (Tucupita Marcano, June 19 vs. Sugar Land.)
The Chihuahuas are now 24-22 all-time in doubleheader games.
Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Wrapup | 07/23/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (28-40), El Paso (28-39)
Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Brandon Gold (2-6, 6.13) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
