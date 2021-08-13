Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Friday
August 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Reno 9 El Paso 4 - Friday - Game 1
WP: Tabor (1-1)
LP: McGrath (2-3)
S: None
Time: 2:25
The Reno Aces beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. It was the first time the two teams met since 2019.
Nick Tanielu went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. It gave Tanielu three home runs in his last four games. Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base. It was Batten's 16th steal of the season, which is tied for fourth-most in Triple-A West.
El Paso 6 Reno 2 - Friday - Game 2
WP: Ramirez (2-2)
LP: Castillo (0-2)
S: None
Time: 2:31
Attn: 7,188
Gosuke Katoh hit a grand slam in the fourth inning of El Paso's 6-2 win over Reno in Game 2. It was Katoh's sixth home run of the season and the Chihuahuas' fifth grand slam of the year. The last Chihuahuas grand slam was hit by Tanielu on August 9 at Sacramento.
James Norwood struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning in the seven-inning game. Norwood has allowed only one run in his last seven outings.
The Chihuahuas are now 3-3 in doubleheader games in 2021 and 26-24 all-time in doubleheader games.
Team Records: Reno (50-36), El Paso (35-49)
Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Luke Weaver (MLB rehab) vs. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 9.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 13, 2021
- Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Friday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ninth-inning comeback falls short as Vosler homers again - Sacramento River Cats
- Bees Hold off Sacramento 11-9 - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Fall to El Paso 6-2 - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Falls 2-0 in Pitchers' Duel at Oklahoma City - Round Rock Express
- Bibens-Dirkx Handcuffs Express, 2-0 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Skeeters Drop 5-4 Decision to Albuquerque - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Isotopes Hold on for One-Run Victory over Skeeters - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Skipper Blake Lalli Wins 200th Career Game as a Manager - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Express C Yohel Pozo Promoted to Texas Rangers - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 13, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Romp over Las Vegas 9-2 in Series-Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bishop plates 4, Davis scores 3 times in series-opening victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Oklahoma City Claims Series-Opening Win over Round Rock - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Friday
- Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Reno Aces Postponed
- Chihuahuas and Whataburger Team up to Host Food Drive for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
- Chihuahuas Unveil Promotions for Remainder of 2021 Season
- Sacramento Stops Chihuahuas in Road Trip Finale