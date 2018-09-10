Chihuahuas' Season Comes to a Close

September 10, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The Fresno Grizzlies defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-1 Sunday night to take the fifth and deciding game of the Pacific Conference Finals. The Grizzlies will advance to play the Memphis Redbirds in the PCL Championship Series.

Sunday was the first time in the five-game series the home team won. The Chihuahuas took the first lead of the game on a second-inning RBI single by Raffy Lopez before Fresno's 10 unanswered runs. Sunday was the only game of the series that was not settled by one or two runs.

Sunday was the second consecutive year that the Chihuahuas' season ended on a decisive fifth game, after falling to Memphis in the finale of the 2017 PCL Championship Series. El Paso is now 14-12 all-time in postseason games.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2018/09/09/561192#game_state=preview,game_tab=,game=561192

Team Records: El Paso (2-3), Fresno (3-2)

Fresno 10 El Paso 1 - Sunday

WP: Dykxhoorn (1-0)

LP: Lockett (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 7,588

