Chihuahuas Paws for Presents Donation Drive, Presented by AT&T, to Purchase Toys for Child Crisis Center

EL PASO, TEXAS - The El Paso Chihuahuas and AT&T present "Paws for Presents", a holiday donation drive to benefit the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. The online drive is live now and runs through Friday, December 8, 2023.

The Chihuahuas are asking fans to make a minimum donation of $5 at https://elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/2023-paws-for-presents or. With a minimum donation of $5, donors will be entered to win a Chihuahuas Grand Prize! The larger the donation a patron contributes, the more entries the respective donor will receive.

The Chihuahuas Grand Prize includes the following:

Two Chihuahuas Home Jerseys

Two Chihuahuas Caps

Voucher for four tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2024 Chihuahuas Home Game

Opportunity to throw out a First Pitch at a mutually agreed upon Home Game

Mexico National Fútbol Team Jersey

Autographed Soccer Ball autographed by the Mexico National Fútbol Team

As part of the Paws for Presents, presented by AT&T, the Child Crisis Center is asking for new and/or unopened items of winter clothing for children ages six months to five years of age. The first 75 in-person donors will receive an exclusive El Paso Chihuahuas gift while supplies last. Donors who deliver in person gifts will not be eligible for the online raffle. Please drop donations off at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso located at 2100 N. Stevens St. in El Paso, Texas.

Launched in 2015, Chihuahuas Paws for Presents started as a new and unwrapped toy drive with distribution centers around the El Paso region. It has since evolved into a monetary drive to ensure each child receives a new toy and each gift provided coincides with the child's respective age. Since 2021, the drive resulted in more than 1,000 toys and gifts purchased for the Child Crisis Center in time for the holiday season.

The Child Crisis Center was opened in 1980 and serves to "protect children from abuse and neglect by providing shelter, advocacy and family support services," according to the website.

Toys and items purchased from the donations will be distributed to the Child Crisis Center beginning the week of December 11, 2023. Days and times will be announced at a later time.

