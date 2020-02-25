Chihuahuas, Locomotive & Southwest University Park Announce Partnership with Professional Sports Catering

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC and Southwest University Park announced today that Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC) will serve as the new food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park.

"The culinary experience has long been a critically important part of any ballpark visit and the source of many great memories for fans of all ages," said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. "Our organization recognizes our responsibility in this area and is proud to establish this new partnership with PSC to continue to provide guests with the highest quality food and beverage products and extraordinary service."

PSC will manage gameday food and beverage including concessions, premium areas, the WestStar Club and suites. They will also manage food and beverage service for all non-gameday events at Southwest University Park.

"As we enter our seventh season for baseball at Southwest University Park and the second for soccer, we are pleased to welcome Professional Sports Catering to El Paso," said Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "The social and hospitable nature of our city calls for fun food and beverages to keep the guest experience the best it can be. PSC's focus on analytics and research will create more options and increased service for our guests."

"PSC was formed over 10 years ago to deliver a major-league food and beverage experience at the minor-league level," said Chief Executive Officer and founder of PSC, Tom Dickson. "We are tremendously excited today to announce our partnership with the Chihuahuas and the Locomotive to provide their guests a first-class hospitality experience. We know the bar has been set very high at Southwest University Park, and PSC is committed to reaching and exceeding all guest expectations at the ballpark this summer and for years to come."

Founded in 2006 by Tom Dickson, owner of the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays Class A affiliate), PSC focuses exclusively on Minor League Baseball, and as a result, understands MiLB values: providing the best service with the highest quality food and beverage products.

In 2014, PSC partnered with world renowned restaurateur, Levy Restaurants, to combine the creativity of Minor League Baseball with world class innovation and premium services, establishing themselves as one of the best food and beverage concessionaires in the country.

Ledford added, "PSC is an industry leader with creative and progressive leadership that will help both the Chihuahuas and Locomotive continue to meet and exceed our fans' expectations."

Currently, PSC services 27 MiLB ballparks, four Spring Training facilities and two Independent League baseball organizations. Of the 27 MiLB teams it currently partners with, 10 are Triple-A teams, including Pacific Coast League members Fresno Grizzlies, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces and Salt Lake Bees.

