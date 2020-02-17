Chihuahuas Individual Game Tickets for the 2020 Season on Sale February 22

February 17, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Individual game tickets for the 2020 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 22 beginning at 10 a.m. in person at the Southwest University Park Box office and online at epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate). The team starts the regular season Thursday, April 9 on the road against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate).

The Chihuahuas are also offering fans an opportunity to gear up for the 2020 season with a special Team Shop savings. All patrons who purchase tickets on February 22 may take their proof of purchase to the Chihuahuas Team Shop for a 10% savings on their purchase. The Team Shop will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Restrictions apply.

"We are ready for season number seven!" said Senior Vice President & General Manager Brad Taylor. "Our team has been planning and working for an exciting, fun-filled season since last September. We look forward to welcoming back our family and friends to watch another competitive Chihuahuas team."

Tickets are available starting at $5. Fans should buy early as those purchasing in advance will enjoy a savings of up to 30% per ticket versus purchasing on the day of the game.

Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 and Half Season & 18-game Plan Members receive the same pre-purchase benefit on Wednesday, February 19. Season Seat Members will receive a special rate on all additional individual ticket purchases through this presale, an additional benefit of being a Chihuahuas Season Seat Member.

Members of the general public who filled out an interest form online, at www.epchihuahuas.com, will have the opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Thursday, February 20. Military and first responders, including veterans, will also have a pre-purchase opportunity via GovX.com on February 20.

Season Seat Members will be instructed via email how they can purchase their additional individual game tickets.

The Durango & Santa Fe Box Offices will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on February 22 and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Patrons may purchase individual game tickets online at any time at epchihuahuas.com.

Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate) at Southwest University Park. Saturdays will once again feature the very popular Chihuahuas postgame Fireworks Spectaculars choreographed to the respective evening's theme. A complete list of the Day of the Week promotions as well as the 2020 theme nights and gameday promotions will be announced on Monday.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships. Six levels of Memberships are available offering Members unprecedented in-Ballpark access during the season, year-round membership benefits new for 2020 and exclusive VIP treatment. For more information on NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships, call or text an Account Executive at (915) 533-BASE!

Groups, Premium Hospitality Events, and single-game Suites are also on sale and dates are filling up fast! For more information call (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

Note: A $1.50 convenience fee per ticket will be applied to online purchases.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.