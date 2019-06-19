Chihuahuas Break Off Leash in Series Finale

El Paso, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas got on a roll with an eight-run fifth inning and scored 14 unanswered runs in a 19-9 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

The Dodgers (29-41) took a 9-5 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Chihuahuas (44-27) scored eight runs on six hits and two walks, resulting the highest-scoring inning by an OKC opponent this season. With one out, the Chihuahuas had seven consecutive batters reach base, and Michael Gettys capped the rally with a three-run homer. The Dodgers used three pitchers in the inning, combining to throw 53 pitches to complete the frame.

El Paso was just getting starting, adding four more runs in the sixth inning on two-run homers by Esteban Quiroz and Aderlin Rodriguez. The Chihuahuas scored twice more in the eighth, despite collecting just one single in the inning.

Tuesday marked just the fourth time in Oklahoma City's history since joining the PCL in 1998 the team allowed 19 or more runs and the first time since 2012. The 16 hits also tied the most allowed in the game by OKC this season. El Paso set other opponent season highs against OKC with five home runs and 10 extra-base hits.

The teams combined for 28 runs, 28 hits, seven home runs, 15 extra-base hits and 12 walks hits Tuesday. El Paso went 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position and OKC went 4-for-8.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a solo homer by Cameron Perkins and RBI double by Shane Peterson. In the bottom of the inning, El Paso showed a sign of things to come, scoring three times to take the lead at 3-2.

The Dodgers went back in front in the third inning. Edwin Ri-os tied the game with a RBI double, and Angelo Mora put OKC ahead, 4-3, with a RBI single. Errol Robinson followed Mora with a RBI double, extending the lead to two runs.

Solo home runs by Jason Vosler and Boog Powell in the third and fourth innings, respectively, evened the score again at 5-5.

The Dodgers rallied for four runs in the fifth. RÃ-os slammed a solo homer to right-center field to give the Dodgers the lead again. Later with the bases loaded and two outs, Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana hit a two-run single for a second straight game, extending the lead to 8-5. A wild pitch scored the fourth run of the inning.

After El Paso's big bottom of the fifth, the Dodgers were unable to respond and tallied just one hit over the final four innings.

Ri-os led OKC's offense with three hits and three runs, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Zach Reks added two hits, extending his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

Despite allowing nine runs and 11 hits over five innings, El Paso starting pitcher Jerry Keel (6-2) was credited with the win.

OKC reliever Zac Rosscup did not retire any of the four batters he faced in the fifth inning, and all ended up scoring, resulting in the loss.

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas split their four-game series, and OKC ended up with a 5-2 record over their seven-game road trip between El Paso and Albuquerque.

