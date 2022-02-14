Chihuahuas Announce Individual Game Ticket on Sale for 2022 Season

EL PASO - Individual game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 beginning at 10 a.m. online. Opening Day is scheduled for April 12 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

"The Chihuahuas are ready to kick off year nine and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Southwest University Park on April 12!" said MountainStar Sports Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "The off-season was a busy one with ballpark improvements and planning for some new food & beverage items and promotions."

Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 21 and Half-Season & 18-game Plan Members receive the same pre-purchase benefit on Tuesday, February 22. All Season Seat Members will receive a savings on all additional individual ticket purchases through this presale, an additional benefit of being a Chihuahuas Season Seat Member.

Group leaders will receive the same pre-purchase opportunity on Wednesday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and Chihuahuas Insiders and members of the general public who filled out the priority purchase online form will be able to purchase individual game tickets on Thursday, February 24, also at 10 a.m.

Season Seat Members will be instructed via email how they can purchase their additional individual game tickets. There is a 10-ticket limit for Opening Day and July 3 games. The ticket limit is per account and not based on the number of Season Seats purchased.

Beginning February 25, the Durango Box Office will open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except on game days.

Purchasers who buy in advance will enjoy savings on reserved seating versus purchasing on the day of the game. All online purchases are subject to online purchase fees.

The 2022 season kicks off at Round Rock (Texas Rangers affiliate) April 5 in a six-game stint. Opening Day at home is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 12 when the Chihuahuas take on Oklahoma City at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) recently announced the addition of six games to the schedule - three at home and three away - totaling 75 home games of a 150-game schedule.

The Chihuahuas are taking deposits for 2022 Season Seat Memberships, Groups, and Premium areas. For more information, call or text an Account Executive at 915-533-BASE (2273), or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas fans can still register for the priority purchase list. Registration is on a first come first served basis and there is no guarantee on game selection or availability.

The 2022 promotions will be announced beginning tomorrow, February 15.

