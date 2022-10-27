Chihuahuas Announce Home Game Times for 2023 10th Year Celebration Season

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas announced home game times for the 2023 10th Year Celebration! Opening Day is slated for Friday, March 31 versus Sugar Land (Houston Astros) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The home opener is the only Chihuahuas home game to begin at 7:05 p.m. All Tuesday through Saturday games, except for Tuesday April 11 and Tuesday May 23, will be at 6:35 p.m. The games on April 11 and May 23 will see a 6:05 p.m. first pitch with midweek day games to follow.

The Chihuahuas will play four midweek day games in 2023. April 12 and May 24 are slated for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch and September 6 and 13 will have 12:05 p.m. start times.

Sunday games will be played at 12:05 p.m. to start the season before moving to 6:05 p.m. on May 28. The final Sunday game of the season - September 17 vs. Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies) - will have a 12:05 p.m. start time.

The Chihuahuas will play 75 home games of a 150-game schedule that runs through September 24. The final home game at Southwest University Park is slated for September 17 against Albuquerque.

The 10th year season opens in March for the first time in history and 2023 marks the second time the Chihuahuas home opener is on a Friday (2016). The 2023 campaign also marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play on the Fourth of July.

