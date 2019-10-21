Chihuahuas Announce 2020 Home Season Schedule

EL PASO - October 21, 2019 -The El Paso Chihuahuas announced their 2020 season home schedule on Monday. Opening night is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 14 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) at Southwest University Park. The home season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule that will run through Sunday, August 30.

The Chihuahuas open their seventh season at Southwest University Park with nine home games in April including a seven-game series against the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels), respectively. The Chihuahuas will play 13 and 15 games in May and June, including Mother's Day (May 17) and Father's Day (June 21). The Chihuahuas will play 16 games in July and August is the heaviest month of the home schedule with 17 games.

As members of the Pacific Coast League's (PCL) Pacific Conference, the Chihuahuas will face Albuquerque, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake and Tacoma twice.

The Chihuahuas will take on each member of the American Conference once, including visits from Nashville (June 17-19), Memphis (June 20-23), Iowa (July 28-July 30) and Omaha (July 31-August 3).

The complete 2020 Chihuahuas home schedule as well as a home schedule breakdown follows.

Individual game ticket sales, game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

2020 Chihuahuas Home Schedule

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 14-16 vs. Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

April 17-20 vs. Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

April 29-May 3 vs. Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

May 8-11 vs. Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

May 16-19 vs. Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 30-June 2 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

June 3-7 vs. Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

June 17-19 vs. Nashville Sounds Texas Rangers

June 20-23 vs. Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

June 30-July 3 vs. Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

July 8-12 vs. Fresno Grizzlies Washington Nationals

July 13-15 All-Star Break

July 20-23 vs. Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

July 28-30 vs. Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

July 31-August 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

August 13-16 vs. Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

August 17-20 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 25-27 vs. Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

August 28-30 vs. Fresno Grizzlies Washington Nationals

HOME SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

By Month By Day of Week By Team

April 9 Sunday 11 Albuquerque 8

May 13 Monday 8 Fresno 8

June 15 Tuesday 9 Iowa 3

July 16 Wednesday 10 Las Vegas 8

August 17 Thursday 11 Memphis 4

Friday 10 Nashville 3

Saturday 11 Omaha 4

Reno 8

Sacramento 8

Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 8

Affiliations are current as of October 21, 2019.

Dates subject to change.

Times and promotions to be determined in the future.

