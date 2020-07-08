Chihuahuas and Locomotive Front Office Staffs to Offer Support to Area Non-Profit Organizations

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC announced today a plan to assist area non-profit organizations (NPOs). This program will provide Chihuahuas and Locomotive staff with expertise in marketing, promotion, development, operations, and general administration to serve the non-profit community which has been so negatively affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"One of our greatest strengths and most significant assets are the people who comprise the staffs of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive," said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. "We are in the live event business and during this window when those events are severely limited, we cannot provide the level of service and memorable experiences we strive to deliver at Southwest University Park. This is also a period filled with extraordinary challenges for our local non-profit organizations. While

their traditional functions are impacted by the pandemic, we are proud to offer our staff to help these NPOs continue to fulfill their respective missions."

The staffs of both teams will be working as part of the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack and Locomotive Heart of Goal programs, both of which are presented by Helen of Troy. "The Pack" and Heart of Goal are El Paso-wide volunteer forces created to give back to the Sun City and surrounding region.

Joining with non-profit organizations and community partners, the two volunteer groups are made up of Chihuahuas and Locomotive staff, fans, players, and coaches with the mission of making a positive impact in our community. From building homes to sorting food, both teams have put in more than 750 community service hours annually.

"We said from the beginning that this would be about more than baseball," said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "With a little more bandwidth than usual for the baseball staff, we have the chance to truly be effective and even more helpful in our community."

While Minor League Baseball announced last week that the 2020 season will not be played, the United Soccer League (USL) Championship will return to play on July 11. The competition format and revised schedule for the USL was recently announced.

Non-profit organizations interested in having a Chihuahuas or Locomotive staff member assist your non-profit organization, CLICK HERE. Organizations must be registered as a 501(c)(3).

For more information, contact Angela Olivas at [email protected], visit epchihuahuas.com, text (915) 533-BASE, or email [email protected]

