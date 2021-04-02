Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors Release NEW Co-Branded Beer Can

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors, a Founding Corporate Partner and the official beer partner for Southwest University Park, are releasing a NEW co-branded Budweiser Select can featuring the Chihuahuas "EP" logo.

"We are very excited to announce the new Bud Select 25 ounce can featuring the El Paso Chihuahuas 'EP' logo," said Nick LaMantia, General Manager of L&F West. "It is extremely rare for Anheuser-Busch to localize a label. We started planning this in late 2020 and can't wait to see this can in the ballpark and in stores throughout El Paso."

This limited-edition Budweiser Select can will be distributed around stores in El Paso beginning tomorrow, Saturday, April 3. The 25 ounce can features the Chihuahuas gray and white EP logo.

"We are proud to work alongside L&F Distributors and Budweiser to showcase the iconic EP that represents our team and our community," said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager.

This is the second time the Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors release a Budweiser can featuring a Chihuahuas primary mark. In 2020, the Chihuahuas became the first Minor League Baseball team to be featured on a Budweiser can.

Chihuahuas Opening Day is slated for Thursday, May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

