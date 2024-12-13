Chihuahua Savage vs. Tacoma Stars - 12.15.24
December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video
Reigning MASL Champions Chihuahua Savage take on the Tacoma Stars in a clash of two talented sides who are both off to hot starts in the 2024/25 MASL Season. Live from accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.
Check out the Chihuahua Savage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Comets Return Home for Meeting with Dallas Sidekicks - Kansas City Comets
- MASL Transaction Report - December 13th, 2024 - MASL
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview v Utica City - San Diego Sockers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.