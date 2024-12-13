Chihuahua Savage vs. Tacoma Stars - 12.15.24

December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video







Reigning MASL Champions Chihuahua Savage take on the Tacoma Stars in a clash of two talented sides who are both off to hot starts in the 2024/25 MASL Season. Live from accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

