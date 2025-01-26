Chihuahua Savage V. Kansas City Comets - 1.25.25

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video







It's a Ron Newman Cup Final rematch at the Chihuahua Savage take on the Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.