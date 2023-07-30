Chiefs Walk-Off Cubs in Series Finale

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs added to their 2023 heroics Sunday at Dozer Park with a walk-off 5-4 victory over the South Bend Cubs.

The Chiefs loaded the bases against Sheldon Redd in the bottom of the 10th to set up the game winning single from Osvaldo Tovalin. The win was Peoria's sixth walk off victory of the year.

It was the Cubs who started the scoring against Chiefs starter Ian Bedell. Three straight hits with two outs plated the game's first run as Yohendrick Pinango's double made it 1-0.

Peoria answered in its half of the first against Cubs starter Connor Noland. Jimmy Crooks doubled home R.J. Yeager from first to tie the score at one.

Crooks turned in a multi-hit effort going 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games.

Francisco Hernandez gave Peoria the lead in the second inning on a two-run home run, his third of the year and second of the series which made it 3-1.

South Bend got a run back in the third. Bedell allowed the first two batters to reach. After a flyout, he was removed for Joseph King, who got Yohendrick Pinango to roll into a fielder's choice, plating a run to make it a 3-2 game.

Bedell lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out four. King was able to tame the South Bend bats in his 3 2/3 innings of work. The right-hander held the Cubs scoreless allowing just one hit and punched out three.

Noland turned in a quality start for South Bend, going six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. The right-hander issued one walk and fanned six.

The Chiefs added a run in the seventh against Cubs reliever Jarod Wright. Jeremy Rivas led off with a single and was on third when Wright delivered a wild pitch to bring Rivas home, making it 4-2.

After Gustavo Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh, Edwin Nunez entered in the eighth and allowed a solo home run to Felix Stevens which cut the Cubs deficit to 4-3.

Stevens went 2-for-5 extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

South Bend tied the game in the ninth, starting the inning with three straight singles. Ethan Hearn drove in the tying run to knot the contest at four.

The Cubs had a chance to take the lead in the tenth against Chiefs reliever Jack Ralston, who got help from his defense to keep the game tied. With runners on first and second, Luis Verdugo singled through the left side. Nathan Church gathered and threw out Jacob Wetzel trying to score to keep the game tied. A flyout ended the threat one pitch later.

Ralston earned his first High-A win of 2023, while Reed took the loss to fall to 6-3. Church added two hits for Peoria going 2-for-4.

The Chiefs are now 48-48 and 15-15 in the second half. South Bend drops to 43-52 and 13-17 in the latter half.

After the league-wide off day tomorrow, the Chiefs will welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Dozer Park for the first time this season. Game one of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

