Chiefs Unveil New Business Membership Plan

November 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, announced two new ticketing options geared towards local businesses on Monday.

New for 2023, the Chiefs and Dozer Park are offering the Home Run Business Membership and the Grand Slam Business Membership. The newest ticketing option is designed to help local companies achieve their business goals while experiencing the benefits of Chiefs baseball.

"I wanted to do something that catered to our local business scene,'' said Director of Ticket Operations Matthew Vetter. "The Peoria community always comes out to support us, so we hope to return the favor."

The Home Run Membership starts at $1,308 and includes four half-season tickets (33 games) or 132 tickets to use at the company's convenience. Other perks include one free luxury suite to an April or May home game, as well as access to discounted meeting space on the suite level. Home Run members will also receive a 20% discount in the Firehouse Team Store.

The Grand Slam Membership starts at $2,408 and includes four full-season tickets (66 games) or 264 tickets to allocate over the course of the season. The Grand Slam plan provides two free suites, one for both an April and May home game. Unique to the Grand Slam package, access to meeting space is included at no additional charge. Businesses who purchase this plan will receive a 25% discount in the Firehouse Team Store.

Both ticketing options include a free ticket exchange program. Additionally, any company who purchases a Business Membership, regardless of plan, will have their logo displayed on the video board prior to each game.

To purchase a membership, businesses are encouraged to call the box office at (309) 680-4000. Business Membership Plans will be available throughout the offseason.

The Chiefs will kick off their 40th season of professional baseball on April 7 against Cedar Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.