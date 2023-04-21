Chiefs Sweep Doubleheader from TinCaps

Peoria, IL - Late-game heroics led the Chiefs to two wins Friday at Dozer Park as Peoria swept its twin bill with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Game One | Final 5-3

A four-run fifth inning was the difference in game one, as the Chiefs took the first game of the doubleheader 5-3.

Peoria trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out. Aaron McKeithan reached via an error to cut the deficit to one. With the bases still loaded, Thomas Francisco worked a walk to tie the game. After an Osvaldo Tovalin sacrifice fly gave the Chiefs a one-run lead, Patrick Romeri ripped a double into left center to give the Chiefs a 5-3 edge.

The Chiefs bullpen was once again lights out. Edgar Manzo and Andrew Marrero combined for five strikeouts over two perfect innings to finish the game.

Cardinals 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe earned his first professional win in the opener. The left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three runs on two hits, striking out five while walking three.

Peoria scored first against Fort Wayne starter Jairo Iriarte. Jimmy Crooks singled to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Tovalin singled him home to make it 1-0.

The two hits against Hjerpe were home runs. With two outs in the third, Jakob Marsee walked which set up a Marcos Castanon two-run blast. Joshua Mears hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Nick Thwaits took the loss for Fort Wayne after only recording two outs in the Chiefs four-run fifth. He relieved Iriarte, who threw four innings, giving up a run on four hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Game Two | Final 3-2

Once again, the Chiefs offense came through late. This time, it was in rare fashion as a two-run sixth fueled by a Tyler Reichenborn inside-the-park home run led Peoria to a 3-2 victory in game two.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the sixth, Reichenborn led off the frame with a fly ball into the right field corner. TinCaps right fielder Joshua Mears crashed into the wall and could not make the catch. As the ball caromed towards center field, Reichenborn motored all the way around the bases to give Peoria a 2-1 lead. Jeremy Rivas followed with a double and scored on a Nathan Church RBI single, making it 3-1.

Church drove in two runs as he started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI groundout off Fort Wayne starter Miguel Cienfuegos to make it 1-0. Cienfuegos went six innings but took the loss. The left-hander gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight. Before the Chiefs two-run sixth, Cienfuegos had retired 15 in a row.

Fort Wayne had its chances to strike big against Peoria pitchers. They loaded the bases in consecutive innings but came up in the third and fourth frames.

The TinCaps threatened in the seventh after a walk and a single started the inning and chased Rodriguez from the contest. Peoria turned to Leonardo Taveras who made his 2023 Chiefs debut Friday. After a popout, Lucas Dunn grounded out which scored Marsee to cut the deficit to 3-2. With the tying run now 90-feet away, Cole Cummings punched out to end the ballgame.

Rodriguez was credited with the win, recording six outs on just 12 pitches.

Peoria has now won four in a row against Fort Wayne to secure the series victory. They will look to extend the winning streak to five games on Saturday when the teams meet again at 6:35 p.m.

