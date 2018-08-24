Chiefs Strength Coach Wins MWL Award

PEORIA, IL - Peoria Chiefs Strength and Conditioning Coach Frank Spinelli was named the Midwest League's Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society (PBSCCS).

Spinelli, in his second year with the Chiefs, won the New York-Penn League award from the same organization in 2016 while working for the State College Spikes, also in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. All three seasons in which Spinelli has worked with Cardinals players in the minors, those teams have made their league's playoffs. State College won the NYPL in 2016 while the Chiefs have made the playoffs both in 2017 and this season.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding strength and conditioning coach in each of Minor League Baseball's 16 leagues as awarded by the PBSCCS. The award is voted on by the 16 Midwest League strength and conditioning coaches. Spinelli is the first Chiefs strength and conditioning coach to be honored by the PBSCCS.

A native of Staten Island, NY, Spinelli graduated from Springfield College (MA) with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Exercise Science. He also holds a certification with the National Strength and Conditioning Association as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), USA Weightlifting Level 1 (USAW), NSCA's Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach (RSCC) and is also Level 1 Functional Movement Screen and Y Balanced Certified. Spinelli has strength and conditioning coaching experience with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Montclair State University, the University of Georgia and Holy Cross.

