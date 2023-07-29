Chiefs Snap Skid with 7-2 Win Over Cubs

July 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL- The Chiefs ended their nine-game losing skid with a 7-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs Saturday at Dozer Park in front of 4,408 fans.

Peoria pieced together four runs in the bottom of the fourth against South Bend starter Micheal Arias. Jimmy Crooks singled and Osvaldo Tovalin doubled to start the rally. Jeremy Rivas drove in both runners with a single to extend the Chiefs lead to 4-0. Three pitches later, Francisco Hernandez drove in Rivas with a double to make it 5-0. Two batters later, Tyler Reichenborn laced a double down the left field line to make it 6-0.

Arias took the loss lasting just four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out six.

Two wild pitches from Arias, brought in the Chiefs first two runs of the night. Alex Iadisernia singled to lead off the home half of the first. After a walk, a double steal was attempted with the pitch going to the backstop, which brought Iadisernia home to make it 1-0.

Iadisernia got on base via a walk in the third inning and was on third when Arias delivered another errant offering, bringing him home to make it 2-0.

Inohan Paniagua got the ball for Peoria and delivered four scoreless innings in his fourth start back from rehab. The Cardinals number 14 prospect allowed just one hit and one walk and stuck out four.

Andrew Marrero got the win for the Chiefs, going three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Marrero fanned three and allowed just two baserunners to earn his third win of the season.

The Chiefs added another run in the seventh against reliever Stephen Gonzalves. The first two hitters got on for Tovalin, who drove in his team leading 53rd run of the year with a single which made it 7-0.

Tovalin and Rivas both went 2-for-4 as Peoria collected 11 hits.

South Bend scored its two runs with two outs in the ninth against Edgar Manzo. A string of three straight doubles plated two runs and resulted in a 7-2 finish.

The Chiefs are now 47-48 and 14-15 in the second half. South Bend drops to 43-51 and 13-16 in the latter half. With the victory, Peoria not only ended its losing skid but also ended South Bend's four-game winning streak.

The final game of the season series is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.