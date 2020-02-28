Chiefs Single Game Tickets Go on Sale March 16

February 28, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced that 2020 single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, March 16 starting at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase individual-game tickets in person at the box office, by ordering at www.peoriachiefs.com or by calling 1-866-MY-TICKET.

In addition, fans who have purchased a voucher plan for the 2020 season are now able to redeem their vouchers for any of the Chiefs 2020 home games. On Monday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m., fans can trade in their undated vouchers for a ticket to a game of their choice by calling their designated sales rep or by coming in person to the Dozer Park box office.

Fans who have already purchased a season ticket plan, including voucher books, have a two-week head start on individual-game buyers to purchase additional single-game tickets. Other season ticket packages and group tickets remain available as well.

Prices for individual-game tickets will remain the same for the 2020 season. Dugout seats are $15, field box seats are $13, reserved seats remain $11 and a berm ticket can you in the gates at just $9. The Humana Silver Slugger program is back for the 2020 season. Fans 55 and older can sign up for the program and receive $5 tickets for all Tuesday home games. Homer's Kids Club starts at just $25 and includes six undated vouchers, plus a voucher for Opening Day on Monday, April 13 and for Homer's Birthday on Sunday, August 16. New this season, college students with a valid student ID can purchase a berm seat to any game for just $5. Also new this season, military veterans get a $5 ticket to any home game when purchasing in person at the box office with a valid ID. As has been the case in recent years at Dozer Park, active military are free with a valid ID.

The full 2020 promotional schedule has been announced and is available at www.peoriachiefs.com and through the Chiefs various social media accounts. For additional information on how you can purchase tickets for the 2020 season, call the Peoria Chiefs box office at 309-680-4008. Or go online to www.peoriachiefs.com and click on the Ticket dropdown menu.

CHIEFS SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS

Season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2020 season are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. The 2020 season kicks off April 9 in Davenport, Iowa with the home opener against the Beloit Snappers set for Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. Fans can keep up with all Chiefs news during the offseason online at www.peoriachiefs.com and on Twitter or Instagram: @PeoriaChiefs.

