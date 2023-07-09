Chiefs Ride into All-Star Break with 6-3 Win

South Bend, IN- The Peoria Chiefs rattled off their third consecutive win Sunday in a 6-3 triumph over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

With the victory, the Chiefs secured the series against the Cubs and improved to a season-best five games over .500 at 43-38.

Peoria again created early separation to provide some insurance for the pitching staff. After Alex Iadisernia led off the game with a walk and a stolen base, Jimmy Crooks drove him in with an RBI single to give the Chiefs an early 1-0 cushion. Then, following an Aaron McKeithan hit, Ramon Mendoza delivered a third straight hit with two outs to score Crooks and extend the lead to 2-0.

Right-hander Inohan Paniagua made his 2023 High-A debut Sunday after beginning the season on the injured list. Paniagua turned in two scoreless frames and picked off a pair of Cubs runners in the process.

In the top of the third, the Chiefs again broke out the long ball. Iadisernia led off the inning with a mammoth home run that hit off the top of the video board in right field to boost Peoria's lead to 3-0. After a Nathan Church walk. R.J. Yeager got in on the act. The Chiefs slugger mashed a two-run homer to left to extend the lead to 5-0. For Yeager, it was his third blast of the series.

The two rival clubs traded runs in the middle innings. South Bend scratched a run in the bottom of the fourth against Dionys Rodriguez on a sac fly to make it 5-1.

In the top of the fifth, Peoria got the run right back. An infield hit off the bat of Aaron McKeithan scored Yeager to again boost the lead to five runs, 6-1.

After a pair of Cubs doubles cut the deficit to 6-2, Peoria turned to Joseph King who made his second career High-A appearance. King promptly whiffed James Triantos and Alexander Canario to end the threat in the bottom of the fifth. King went on to allow just one run over 2.2 innings to earn his first win in a Chiefs uniform.

Fellow reliever Jack Ralston entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with a 6-3 lead and was not challenged the rest of the way. Ralston retired all six batters he faced, punching out three, to secure the save.

The Chiefs, who now stand alone atop the Midwest League West Division second-half standings, resume play on Friday when they host Wisconsin at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

