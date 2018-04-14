Chiefs/Rattlers Game Rained out Saturday

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were rained out on Saturday night at Dozer Park. The teams will attempt to play a double header starting at Noon on Sunday.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's game can redeem them at the Dozer Park office for any regular season Chiefs game in 2018 except July 4. Sunday's double header will feature a Nick Plummer player poster giveaway for the first 1000 fans courtesy of City Link and the Peoria Journal Star. Sunday is Bark in the Park Sunday with all dogs allowed in Dozer Park for free. Kids 12 and under get $5 tickets as part of PNC Kids Sunday and fans 55 and over get $5 on Senior Sunday. Kids can run the bases after game two of the double header (weather permitting) and Chiefs players will sign autographs on the concourse. Because of the wet conditions on the outfield grass, the pre-game catch on the field has been cancelled.

The Chiefs are scheduled to start RH Evan Guillory (0-1, 3.18) in game one and RHP Alvaro Seijas (0-1, 5.40) in game two. Wisconsin is scheduled to start RH Dylan File (1-0, 1.80) in game one and RH Christian Taugner (0-1, 5.40) in game two.

The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 11:45 a.m. on www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive and is also available on the Peoria Chiefs Network in the Tune-In Radio App. The game is also available on MiLB.tv for subscribers.

