Chiefs' Offense Limited to Five Hits in 4-1 Loss to South Bend

Peoria, IL- The Chiefs struggled with the bats in their 4-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs Thursday at Dozer Park.

Peoria was held hitless and scoreless through six innings of play. The combination of Cubs number two prospect Cade Horton and reliever Max Bain hurled six no-hit innings, allowing just two base runners and striking out nine.

South Bend got the scoring started in the first against Peoria starter Zane Mills. Ezequiel Pagan opened the contest with a single. He scored on a Kevin Made double which made it 1-0.

Mills allowed just three other hits after the first, settling in to toss five innings, allowing just a run on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Horton finished his night logging four innings, striking out five while hitting one batter.

The Cubs went up 3-0 in the seventh against Chiefs reliever Joseph King. Felix Stevens singled and was followed by a Christian Franklin double. Fabian Pertuz drove in both runners to triple the lead.

Franklin, Pagan, and Made all went 2-for-4 as South Bend put together 10 hits.

Peoria got its first hit and only run of the contest in the seventh inning against Cubs reliever Jarod Wright. Alex Iadisernia led off with a double. After an infield single from Chris Rotondo, Jimmy Crooks rolled into a fielder's choice which plated Iadisernia to make the deficit 3-1.

South Bend got the run back in the eighth against Edwin Nunez. Yohendrick Pinango snuck a fly ball over the left-center field wall to make it 4-1.

Bain picked up the win while Mills took the loss. Sheldon Reed pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his third save of the year.

Peoria has dropped eight in a row for the first time this season. The Chiefs are now 46-47 and 13-14 in the second half. South Bend has won four in a row and improved to 42-50 and 12-15 in the latter half. The Cubs now lead the season series nine to six.

Game Three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

