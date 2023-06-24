Chiefs Kick off Second Half with 10-0 Rout of Quad Cities

June 24, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Davenport, IA- The Peoria Chiefs picked up where they left off in Friday's second-half opener. The Chiefs scored five times in the eighth inning and blanked the Quad Cities River Bandits 10-0. With the win, Peoria secured their second shutout win of the season.

In the early going, both starting pitchers were in command. Peoria's Dionys Rodriguez worked around a couple of early baserunners through two scoreless. Quad Cities starter David Sandlin, who made his High-A debut, retired the first six batters he faced.

The Chiefs broke through in the top of the third inning. Following a Darlin Moquete single, Thomas Francisco and Elijah Cabell each worked walks to load the bases with no one out. The next batter, Victor Scott, roped a single to right to make it 1-0 Peoria.

Sandlin limited the damage in the third, but surrendered another run in the fourth. With two outs in the inning, Francisco blooped a single between three River Bandits defenders to score Osvaldo Tovalin from second, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Peoria didn't stop there, plating another add-on run in the fifth. After a hustle double from Jeremy Rivas, Jimmy Crooks doubled him home to extend the lead to 3-0.

Rodriguez was not challenged the rest of the way. The right-hander retired the final nine batters he encountered. The 22-year-old allowed just two hits over five shutout innings. The Chiefs starting rotation has not allowed a run over 20.2 innings in the series.

The Chiefs capitalized on multiple free passes in the top of the seventh to add some additional insurance. Cabell and Rivas worked walks to set up a scoring opportunity for Nathan Church. The league leader in hits doubled off of left-hander Marlin Willis to score two more Peoria runs and boost the lead to 5-0. Church leads the club with 33 RBIs on the season.

In the eighth, the Chiefs batted around for the second night in a row. After a Tovalin walk led off the inning, Moquete tripled to the gap in right center to make it 6-0. Then, Francisco found another stroke of luck. His infield hit pushed the lead to 7-0. Later in the inning, Peoria cashed in three more against River Bandits reliever Emilio Marquez. After a pair of strikeouts, Church worked a walk to load the bases for Crooks. For the second consecutive night, the Chiefs catcher cleared the bases with a double to give Peoria a 10-0 lead.

The Peoria bullpen allowed three hits over four innings of work. Edgar Manzo, Gustavo Rodriguez and Alfredo Ruiz secured the final 12 outs of the contest.

The Chiefs are back over .500 at 34-33 on the season. With the win, they open the second half with a victory for the first time since 2019.

Game five of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2023

Chiefs Kick off Second Half with 10-0 Rout of Quad Cities - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.