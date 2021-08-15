Chiefs Fall to Kernels Sunday

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs bats fell quiet in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, mustering up only two hits throughout the contest.

After three scoreless innings to begin the contest, Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 2-0 lead after solo homers in consecutive innings from Michael Helman and Alex Isola. Connor Lunn, who threw a season-high 101 pitches, ended up issuing three walks, though he did manage to strike out six batters. Sean Kealey and Enmanuel Solano combined for three scoreless innings and five strikeouts in relief.

Peoria was held hitless through the first six innings of the contest. A single off the bat of Pedro Pages in the bottom of the seventh inning broke up the Cedar Rapids no-no. The Chiefs scored their only run in the bottom of the eighth inning off a throwing error from Isola, cutting the Cedar Rapids lead to 2-1.

In the ninth, the Kernels answered with two bases-loaded walks to extend their advantage to 4-1. Ryan Shreve closed the door in the bottom of the frame to sew up the victory.

After a league-wide off-day tomorrow, Peoria will make their maiden trip to brand new ABC Supply Stadium next week to take on the Beloit Snappers for the final time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM Tuesday.

