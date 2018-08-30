Chiefs Fall to Cougars 3-1

August 30, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kane County Cougars on Thursday night. The Chiefs are now 37-28 in the second half and 76-59 overall with the series finale set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Cougars got on the board first in the top of the fifth against Chiefs starter Johan Oviedo. Eudy Ramos led off with a solo homer over the wall in left field to break the scoreless tie. Jancarlos Cintron delivered a two-out single to left for a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs answered in the bottom of the sixth against Rafael Pujols. Rayder Ascanio reached on a throwing error and Nolan Gorman doubled to the gap in right center to put two runners in scoring position. With one down, Julio Rodriguez grounded out to score Ascanio as the Chiefs trailed 3-1.

Peoria put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth against Kyler Stout. Rodriguez led off with a single to left field and Brandon Benson drew a one-out walk. Justin Toerner was summoned to pinch run for Rodriguez at second but the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Oviedo (10-10) took the loss throwing five innings allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. CJ Saylor pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts while hitting one batter. Patrick Dayton threw 1 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings with no walks and one strikeout. Ben Yokley set down the Cougars in order in the ninth with one strikeout.

Notes: Kane County leads the season series 10-7 and clinched a season-series win...Myers has an eight-game hit streak...The series and homestand concludes on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Kane County with post-game Fireworks...Friday is Fan Appreciation Night with prize giveaways during the game including a grill, PS4, XBox1, done, autographed items, televisions and more...The first 1000 fans ages 13 and up will receive a voucher good for two St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Tickets...Dueling Pianos will perform during the game...The first 2500 fans ages 13 and up receive a 2019 magnet schedule presented by City Link...Friday is also Strike Out Stroke Night...The broadcast with Voice of the Chiefs Nathan Baliva and broadcast assistant Danny Frey, can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive and is also available on the Peoria Chiefs Network in the Tune-In Radio App...The game is also available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Tickets are available online at www.peoriachiefs.com or at the Dozer Park Box Office... Video of the game is available to subscribers on MiLB.TV...Chiefs Playoff tickets are also on sale with Dugout and Field Box Seats available for $9 as the Chiefs host Quad Cities in Game One Wednesday, September 5...The Chiefs announced their entire 2019 schedule last Friday and the entire schedule is available at www.peoriachiefs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.