Chiefs Fall in Extras Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. - What started out as a pitcher's duel turned into an extra-innings explosion as Beloit scored eight times in the 12th inning to defeat Peoria 10-3 Thursday.

Thursday's contest started with the long ball. In the opening frame, Beloit's Victor Victor Mesa hit a solo homer to give Beloit the early 1-0 advantage.

An inning later, the Chiefs responded. Todd Lott, who was promoted on Monday, mashed an opposite-field home run to knot the game at 1-1. It was Lott's first hit with the Chiefs and his seventh homer of the season between Low-A and High-A.

From there, the starting pitchers took over. Peoria's Connor Lunn threw seven innings for the third time this season and struck out six batters in the process. Beloit starter Antonio Velez twirled a gem in his own right, allowing just the one run over eight innings.

After both teams were punchless in the ninth, the game went into extras. After a scoreless 10th inning, the teams traded runs in the 11th. With runners on the corners, Marcos Rivera recorded a sac fly to give the Snappers a 2-1 lead. The Chiefs responded in the home half of the inning but not without some drama. With Peoria down to their last strike, Matt Chamberlain doubled to left-center to extend the contest. Chamberlain drove in a run for the second night in a row.

From there, the Snappers took control and never looked back in the 12th. Will Banfield hit a three-run blast to make it 6-2. Later, a grand slam from Marcos Rivera broke the game wide open. With the loss, the Chiefs fell to 1-4 in extra-inning contests this season.

The series continues tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wilfredo Pereira is the scheduled starter for Peoria.

