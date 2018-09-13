Chiefs Even Series with 2-1 Win

PEORIA, IL - The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped Game Two of the Midwest League Championship Series to the Peoria Chiefs, 2-1 tonight. RHP Tommy Romero threw six quality innings, but five Peoria hits in the seventh inning turned the tide in the game.

The starters- Romero and Chiefs RHP Zach Prendergast- practically matched each other pitch for pitch in a quick moving game through six innings.

Peoria rallied for two runs in the seventh with five of the first six batters reaching, all via singles. It was 2-0 in favor of the hosts heading to the eighth.

3B Zach Rutherford led off with a single, extending his playoff hitting streak to five games. He advanced to third after a Justin Bridgman single and a bunt single from CF Carl Chester, loading the bases with no out. 2B Vidal Brujan hit a fly ball to center field, scoring Rutherford and getting the Hot Rods to within one at 2-1.

Unfortunately, the Hot Rods did not get any closer, and the Chiefs were able to close out a 2-1 win.

Romero took the tough luck loss. He threw six innings, allowing six hits and two runs, walking three and striking out six.

The series shifts to Bowling Green for the final time this season. Game three will be Saturday at 6:35pm. The Hot Rods will send out LHP Resly Linares (7-3, 3.20), while the Chiefs will counter with LHP Jake Dahlberg (4-3, 2.87).

