Chiefs, Dozer Park Set for 22 Fireworks Shows in 2023

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs released the second leg of their promotional schedule Wednesday with the announcement of a loaded fireworks slate. Dozer Park will host 22 postgame fireworks shows in 2023, beginning with Saturday, April 8.

All 12 Saturday home games will feature a fireworks show this season. Seven of 12 Friday home games will also conclude with a firework extravaganza on the field. Unsurprisingly, the month of July features the busiest stretch of the year. All told, seven July home games are scheduled for postgame pyrotechnics.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 10. In the case of a postponement, tickets can be redeemed for another fireworks show later in the season. The entire list of fireworks dates are below.

2023 Fireworks Dates (All start times set for 6:35 p.m. unless noted)

Saturday, April 8- vs Cedar Rapids

Saturday, April 22- vs Fort Wayne

Friday, May 5- vs Wisconsin

Saturday, May 6- vs Wisconsin

Thursday, May 11- vs Dayton

Saturday, May 13- vs Dayton

Saturday, May 27- vs Great Lakes

Sunday, May 28- vs Great Lakes

Friday, June 9- vs Beloit

Saturday, June 10- vs Beloit

Saturday, July 1- vs Cedar Rapids

Sunday, July 2- vs Cedar Rapids

Monday, July 3- vs Cedar Rapids- 5:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14- vs Wisconsin

Saturday, July 15- vs Wisconsin

Wednesday, July 26- vs South Bend

Saturday, July 29- vs South Bend

Friday, August 4- vs Quad Cities

Saturday, August 5- vs Quad Cities

Friday, August 25- vs West Michigan

Saturday, August 26- vs West Michigan

Friday, September 8- vs Beloit

Friday, September 9- vs Beloit

