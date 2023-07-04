Chiefs Complete Comeback, Leapfrog Cubs 9-5

South Bend, IN - The last week has been arguably the most challenging of the season for the South Bend Cubs. In their six-game series at Beloit, South Bend was in every game, but just came up short towards the end in a number of them. On July 4 night, as they returned home to Four Winds Field to host the Peoria Chiefs, the Cubs nearly broke a winless skid, but Peoria executed a 9th-inning comeback to win 9-5.

In front of a packed house at Four Winds Field of 8,053 fans, Brandon Birdsell got the start for South Bend, and was excellent in six innings of one run baseball. Birdsell's first two innings of the night were done in 1-2-3 fashion, and he gave South Bend a chance early.

The Cubs responded against Peoria starter Trent Baker. The righty was was fantastic matching Birdsell's strong work, but he ran into trouble in the bottom of the 3rd. In the 9th inning of Monday's game at Beloit, Felix Stevens hit a go-ahead home run.

In his first at-bat since that big swing, Stevens crushed an identical center field shot over the wall 473 feet away. It was his second straight at-bat with a bomb, and that started a string of multiple massive base hits in a row. Baker struggled as the top of the order came up, and South Bend smacked five straight singles.

James Triantos, Kevin Made, Yohendrick Pinango, Alexander Canario, and Yohendrick Pinango had the hits, and South Bend led 4-0 in just the 3rd inning.

Birdsell's only run surrendered came an inning later when Aaron McKeithan singled home a tally. As the bullpen took over, Peoria was able to tie the game up at 4-4 thanks to a solo homer from Ramon Mendoza, and then a two-run single for McKeithan. It was a three-RBI night for the Peoria DH.

As the Chiefs evened the score, the Cubs fought back in the bottom of the 8th when Alexander Canario punched a single up the middle for a 5-4 lead. Canario had two RBI in the game on Monday, and it was his third straight day with a multi-RBI game.

Up 5-4 heading to the 9th, new South Bend righty Angel Gonzalez entered the game. Peoria rallied. Gonzalez got the first man he faced out, but then an error and a walk put the tying and go ahead runs on. On one swing from Alex Iadisernia, a home run was crushed over the wall in right and Peoria jumped back on top. They added multiple insurance runs, and stretched the lead to 9-5.

In the bottom of the 9th, Peoria closed the game with a 1-2-3 frame, and the Chiefs had won it. With the loss, South Bend has dropped five in a row, and will look to end the skid in Game 2 of the series Wednesday night against the Chiefs. Right-hander Cade Horton will get the ball for South Bend.

