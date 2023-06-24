Chiefs Clinch Series In 3-1 Win Over Quad Cities

Davenport, IA- The Chiefs sat through a 72-minute weather delay to rally past the Quad Cities River Bandits 3-1 at Modern Woodmen Park on Saturday. With the win, the Chiefs locked up their first road series win in 2023.

A pair of left-handers dueled on the mound Saturday. Alex Cornwell took the ball for Peoria while Tyson Guerrero, the league leader in strikeouts, toed the slab for the Bandits.

The Chiefs nearly broke through in the opening inning against the talented hurler. Peoria placed runners at second and third with two outs in the first before a Darlin Moquete line out ended the inning.

Quad Cities first threatened in the home half of the second against Cornwell. Consecutive singles led off the inning before the Peoria infield rolled a 6-4-3 double play to weather the storm.

In the bottom of the third, the River Bandits broke through. Shervyen Newton led off the inning with a single and worked his way over to third with two outs. Second baseman Herard Gonzalez singled through the hole on the left side to give Quad Cities a 1-0 lead, their first since Wednesday.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh inning. With two outs and a runner at first, Guerrero was lifted after throwing 89 pitches. Quad Cities turned to fellow left-hander Ben Wereski in an effort to keep the Chiefs scoreless. Peoria first baseman Thomas Francisco had other ideas. He roped the first pitch he saw into the right field corner to plate Moquete all the way from first, knotting the score at 1-1.

Cornwell also worked into the seventh inning before he was lifted with one out in the frame. Roy Garcia punched out the next batters to keep the score level.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Peoria offense again capitalized on some late magic. Following an error that allowed Victor Scott to reach, Scott motored to third on a Nathan Church single into left. With men on the corners, Aaron McKeithan delivered the big blow. With two strikes on him, he lined into right center to give Peoria a 2-1 lead. For McKeithan, it was his fourth hit of the contest. The next batter, Osvaldo Tovalin, blooped a single into center to score Church and extend the lead to 3-1.

The two-run lead was more than enough for Garcia, who has essentially become the team's closer in recent weeks. He stranded a pair in the eighth inning and worked a quick 1-2-3 in the ninth to net his third win in 2023.

With the win, Peoria has also secured a winning 12-game win trip as they improved to 7-4 on the overall trip.

The Chiefs wrap up the series Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

